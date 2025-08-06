West Nile virus found in mosquito in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — West Nile virus has been found in a mosquito in New Bedford.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the sample was found in the area of Oak Grove Cemetery

The state’s local risk level for West Nile remains low. The Bristol County Mosquito Project will conduct additional ground-spraying early Thursday morning.

Ground spraying also occurs weekly from early June through September and targets parks and other locations that host large public events.

Weekly sprayings occur every Thursday during the summer between 2 a.m. and sunrise, in locations around Buttonwood Park, Brooklawn Park, Fort Taber, Hazelwood Park, Riverside Park, Clasky Common Park, Ashley Park, Wing’s Court, Custom House Square, and other parts of Downtown.

Residents near targeted areas are told to close their windows in the evenings prior to spraying, before going to bed.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-carried virus that can cause illness ranging from a mild fever to a more serious disease. It is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Positive mosquito samples for West Nile are not uncommon in the summer months and have been found in cities and towns across the state in recent weeks.

Officials recommend using mosquito repellent between dusk and dawn, wearing long sleeves and long pants from dusk to dawn, and using mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens to prevent mosquito bites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

