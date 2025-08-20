West Boylston man arrested in connection with Back Bay drag racing event

BOSTON — A man will be arraigned on Wednesday in connection with a “takeover” drag racing event in 2024.

Caden Basir, 20, of West Boylston, is accused of engaging in drag racing, donuts, “sliding” and other dangerous events around the Back Bay in April 2024.

Basir is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle subsequent offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, wanton destruction of property, conspiracy, and numerous civil motor vehicle violations, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

According to the police report, multiple BPD units and State Police troopers made their way to the area after officers were informed by a dispatcher that a caller stated there were “approximately 40 individuals yelling and about 15 vehicles driving up and down the roads the wrong way in the area of Dartmouth and Marlborough streets.”

Police said about 30 calls were made to 911 reporting the incident.

Basir is expected to be arraigned in West Boylston tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

