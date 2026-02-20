‘We’re headed upward!’: Massachusetts business owners react to Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs

BOSTON — Business owners across Massachusetts are reacting to the Supreme Court striking down most of President Trump’s tariffs.

The Supreme Court delivered a major blow to President Trump on Friday in a 6-3 ruling.

The justices determined that Trump’s approach to tariffs on products entering the United States from around the world was not permitted under a 1977 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Small business owners told Boston 25 News the ruling doesn’t undo the capital they’ve already spent or the difficult changes they’ve had to make.

“We’ve gone through so much cash this last year that’s taken me 40 years to build up,” said Sara Campbell, CEO of Sara Campbell in Boston. “What people don’t understand is that this has forced us to go overseas. I can’t bring in the expensive fabric with the surcharge, plus make it in this country.”

Campbell said she’s paid more than $200,000 in tariffs since last year.

Her business has been manufacturing in the United States for 40 years, but imports fabrics.

“There are no fabric mills in this country. If the fabric comes in, and I think it’s going to cost $25 to make this dress, now it’s $25 plus $12.50 on top of the freight and duty,” explained Campbell.

Campbell is now holding fabrics at the loading docks, waiting to find out more before she ships.

“We don’t know when we’ll actually feel it, but we’re headed upward!,” she added. “I don’t expect to get any money back. That’s okay. Let’s just move forward.”

The Supreme Court ruling does not address whether businesses will get refunded for the billions they have collectively paid in tariffs.

Many companies have already lined up for refunds in court.

“Even if we get that back, a refund doesn’t compensate us for the operational whiplash that we experienced,” said Claire Cheney, owner of Curio Spice Company. “I’m skeptical to see how it plays out.”

The economic impact of Trump’s tariffs has been estimated at some $3 trillion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“I hope it alleviates a little uncertainty in the markets,” said Brooke Thomson, President & CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts. “I hope what it tells businesses is they can go and invest.”

The Supreme Court’s decision does not affect all of Trump’s tariffs, leaving in place ones he imposed on steel and aluminum using different laws.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

