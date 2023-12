We’ve all had those nights where our minds won’t stop racing and it feels like we will never get to sleep. And if it happens often it can lead to sleep anxiety, when you can’t stop worrying about falling asleep and staying asleep.

In this week’s Wellness Wednesday Dr. George James shares some tips to know when it’s normal and what may help you sleep better.

Wellness Wednesday: How to optimize your sleep routine

