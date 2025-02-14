Weekend storm expected to bring more snow, ice, rain to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The parade of winter storms will march on this weekend with another moisture-filled system that’s expected to bring more snow, ice, wind, and rain to Massachusetts.

“Storm impacts...Between the wind, the ice, the snow, they’re all pretty equal right now. But I am concerned about the ice standing out as a threat depending on how this plays out,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said in his latest forecast.

Light snow will develop Saturday afternoon and likely turn heavier overnight,” the Boston 25 Weather team wrote in their latest weather blog.

“A window of about 12 hours of light to moderate snowfall will amount to a few inches in many spots, several inches perhaps in the Hills,” Antico said.

Early estimates show the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow for the Cape and Islands, 3-5 inches for points south of the Massachusetts Turnpike and along the coast. Five to eight inches of snow is possible for points north of Interstate 90, including Fitchburg and southern New Hampshire.

Temperatures are projected to slowly warm overnight into Sunday, causing a change to rain in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. However, if the current forecast holds, ice may be a “big problem” for towns to the north and west, according to the Weather Team.

“Sunday morning is when we see that transition to ice, especially in the central part of the state...If our system stays on the colder end, this ice sticks around for a while, and that will give it some time to accumulate,” Antico said. “In this scenario, ice will be a much bigger problem. Whether it plays out or not, we’re going to need to keep a close eye on it.”

Antico noted that the cutoff between the rain and icy mix is a tricky call right now.

Heavier snow occurs with northward extent while the worst of the ice is a little farther south. At this point, both are of notable concern. pic.twitter.com/zcOH63uo3l — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 13, 2025

