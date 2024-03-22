DEDHAM, Mass. — It might be springtime, but this weekend isn’t looking very spring-like.

A messy storm will bring inches of rain into Massachusetts which will start off as snow and ice for others.

A brief coating of snow is possible in the Boston area before 7 a.m. on Saturday when precipitation is set to transition to steady rain. Snowy and icy conditions will continue in central and northern MA through late morning or midday, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear shared in her latest weather blog.

“The bigger concern for snow will be north and west of Worcester where we have a couple of inches of snow before the rain,” Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest weather forecast.

Ice will also be a factor in messy weather this weekend.

“Worcester is probably going to be pretty icy and slippery on Saturday morning, so if you are running any errand Saturday morning be really careful North and West of 495,” Spear said.

Ice Potential Weekend storm bringing inches of rain into Massachusetts, snow for others. Here’s what to expect

Spear says that rain is set to peak around 7 p.m. on Saturday and will continue through the night.

A flood watch has been issued for Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket county until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Flood Watch Weekend storm bringing inches of rain into Massachusetts, snow for others. Here’s what to expect

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, and Northwest Middlesex County until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory Weekend storm bringing inches of rain into Massachusetts, snow for others. Here’s what to expect

Northern New England gets all snow and the green and white mountains are expected to get 12 to 18 inches of fresh powder.

The storm is expected to pull out of Massachusetts by Sunday morning and it will be windy all day.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page and download the Boston 25 Weather app.

Weather Concerns Weekend storm bringing inches of rain into Massachusetts, snow for others. Here’s what to expect

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group