Weekend jackpot drawings to reach over $1 billion

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Lottery players across the nation are eagerly anticipating this weekend’s massive jackpot drawings, as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots will be over $1 billion.

The Mega Millions drawing on Friday marks the thirty-third consecutive drawing since the jackpot was last won on June 27, when a $348 million prize was claimed in Virginia. This $680 million jackpot is the largest since December 27, 2024, when a $1.269 billion jackpot was won in California.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed for twenty-one drawings since September 6, when a $1.787 billion jackpot was split between winners in Missouri and Texas.

Mega Millions tickets are priced at $5 each and are available in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players have until 10:45 p.m. on Friday to purchase tickets at Mass Lottery retailers throughout Massachusetts. The Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta, GA.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on the Saturday before the drawing. The Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.

Additionally, the Megabucks jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is estimated at $6.3 million. Megabucks tickets, which are $2 each, can only be purchased in Massachusetts, with sales closing at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Megabucks drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

