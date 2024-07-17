Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm watch across our area.

This alert is in effect for Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Worcester counties until 8 p.m.

There is a threat of heavy rain, hail, damaging wind gusts, and lightning in these areas.

“Storms are popping in New York and pose a severe threat across New England as they move east this afternoon/evening,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico wrote in a post on X.

And here's your freshly issued severe storm watch. Again, this highlights the damaging wind threat. Storm potential begins to diminish by 8-10pm. pic.twitter.com/4kmJTK8MfN — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) July 17, 2024

The storms are expected to bring an end to the high heat and humidity that has gripped the Bay State for days.

Parts of Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont are also under the severe thunderstorm watch.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/y3IvIKT1zO — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2024

