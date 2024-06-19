Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of New Hampshire

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to severe thunderstorms in New Hampshire

The warning was issued for parts of southern New Hampshire as storms slowly move east. 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.

A severe storm warning has been issued for portions of Southern NH as a cluster of storms slowly moves east. 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are the main concerns.



We'll be monitoring storms storms in the general area through the late afternoon. #NHwx #MAwx pic.twitter.com/BYrBhQR1j0 — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 19, 2024

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

