‘We want to be there’: Exclusive ride-along with Abington PD’s mental health technician

ABINGTON, Mass. — When someone is in crisis, every second counts, and how first responders handle the call makes all the difference. The Abington Police Department is taking a different approach with a co-response model: What happens when a police officer is the first to respond to a mental health crisis call?

Nearly three years ago, Abington PD obtained a grant from the Department of Mental Health, allowing them to create a partnership between police and Community Counseling of Bristol County. With that grant money, they’ve been able to hire a mental health technician.

“A lot of people are nervous to deal with law enforcement officers, we’re in our uniforms, we’re in our tactical gear, I think Colleen brings comfort, she brings additional resources, and she’s just very good at being able to speak with these people,” said Sergeant Brian Feely.

Colleen Coakley works side by side with officers, responding to calls way beyond law enforcement.

“We’ll get in and respond to the call and always ensuring safety first and supporting in anyway that I can when I am on a call, I am a resource for them as well and just that collaborative approach on the call is kind of relying on each other’s expertise and if I can provide any insight or support I do and we kind of just learn from each other,” said Coakley.

Just last week, an Abington police officer rescued a woman experiencing a mental health crisis on the Plymouth Street train tracks. Calls like this, the CCBC says, aren’t taken lightly.

“We want to be there, we want to move the needle towards preventative care. There’s so much in the field of mental health that exists before we have to get to the point before we’re calling 911,” said Cori Sheets, director of the crisis team at CCBC.

In the first half of this fiscal year, Abington police responded to 86 mental health calls, substance use, or other crises. For 6 of those cases, the department says a clinician was able to respond alongside officers, but even when a clinician wasn’t present, follow-ups were made, with 24 successful outreaches to connect people with support and resources.

“I am getting a lot more of the officers referring for follow-ups and kind of documenting the calls that they are having those conversations with individuals on the call, like, hey, we have this clinician available, would it be okay to kind of refer you over and have her reach out,” said Coakley.

The Deputy Chief says there’s a fear of state-level cuts to funding that would impact the grants to these programs.

Colleen says it’s about meeting people where they are but making sure those in crisis get the help they need, even after officers leave.

There are resources available to anyone who may need them. The suicide and crisis lifeline connects people with trained counselors 24 hours a day. You can call 9-8-8.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group