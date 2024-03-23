‘We introduce you to _____’: Boston police need help naming new comfort dog

National Puppy Day is Saturday, March 23 and Boston police are asking for help naming their new comfort dog.

The department posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking to vote on names.

The new pup is a Fox Red Labrador Retriever and joined the world in December.

“Our newest recruit begins her training the same week as our latest class of recruits entered our police academy,” the department wrote.

The name options for the pup are:

Cooper

Faith

Hope

Trusty

People can vote for the dog’s name on X. The poll will run through early next week.

In honor of National Puppy Day tomorrow, we need your help!



The BPD is getting a brand-new comfort dog and we need help with her name!



Take a look at her below and vote with your favorite option here! — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 22, 2024

