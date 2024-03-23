Local

‘We introduce you to _____’: Boston police need help naming new comfort dog

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

National Puppy Day is Saturday, March 23 and Boston police are asking for help naming their new comfort dog.

The department posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking to vote on names.

The new pup is a Fox Red Labrador Retriever and joined the world in December.

“Our newest recruit begins her training the same week as our latest class of recruits entered our police academy,” the department wrote.

The name options for the pup are:

  • Cooper
  • Faith
  • Hope
  • Trusty

People can vote for the dog’s name on X. The poll will run through early next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

