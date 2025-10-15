‘We have to get him out’: Fall River EMS recognizes paramedic for attempted water rescue

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River paramedic was recognized on Wednesday for attempting to rescue someone from the Taunton River last week.

Paramedic Edward Holland spoke exclusively to Boston 25 about the rescue.

“All I had was a radio, so I just dropped the radio off I went to my partner who remained on the shoreline calling for more resources. Just went out, got to the victim, flipped him over, we tried to get him up our of the water but from the water to the pier it’s a little difficult.” said Holland.

Fall River EMS says police got a call about someone in need of medical attention near Charles Street on Friday, that’s when officers and EMS personnel were deployed to locate the victim. Paramedic Holland says he saw someone in the water face down and didn’t think twice to jump into action.

Unfortunately, that victim did not make it. Their identity has not been released and it’s still unclear how they ended up in the water. On Wednesday paramedic holland was recognized for his heroic efforts with a citation from Fall River EMS.

“There’s no other option you just have to get him out you got to get him to where you can do something,” said Holland.

Chief Faunce says despite the tragic result, the department acknowledges paramedic holland’s heroism and bravery.

