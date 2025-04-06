‘We face serious challenges in this moment’: Mayor Wu kicks off re-election campaign

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is officially seeking re-election.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old held her re-election campaign in Boston’s South End at an event at the Cyclorama on Tremont Street.

“As mayor, I promise you that Boston will never back down from fighting for our families and our future,” Wu said in front of supporters in the crowd.

Wu has been the mayor since 2021, and this year, she’s facing opposition from Josh Kraft, son of the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Wu outlined her vision for the city while taking jabs at Kraft, saying, “We face serious challenges in this moment, and now is not the time for a mayor who needs on-the-job training.”

The next mayoral election begins in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

