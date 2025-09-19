‘We can’t accept the status quo any longer’: Boston city councilor proposes ban on e-bikes for food

BOSTON — A Boston city councilor is proposing a ban on e-bikes, mopeds, and scooters for third-party food delivery drivers. It comes a month after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by someone delivering food on a scooter near Copley Square.

City Councilor Ed Flynn introduced the proposal on Wednesday.

“I believe they are dangerous when they’re not stopping at red lights and they’re not stopping at stop signs, especially driving up on the sidewalks,” Flynn said. “When residents feel unsafe walking on the sidewalk, we can’t accept the status quo any longer.”

It’s a problem that’s been highlighted in Boston’s 311 reports, and from Boston residents like Michael Brown.

“People are coming the wrong way or they’re like zipping through and it’s a little dangerous,” Brown said. “We’re all trying to get places, but at the end of the day, your safety and my safety is what has to matter.”

Councilor Flynn introduced the proposal as an amendment to a city ordinance that passed in April, requiring those delivery drivers to have liability insurance. However, that ordinance doesn’t go into effect until next year, which is why Councilor Sharon Durkan said she wouldn’t support the proposal.

“I would not support any amendment to an ordinance that’s not yet implemented,” Councilor Durkan said.

In addition to Councilor Durkan, Flynn’s proposal also faced opposition from Councilors Henry Santana and Enrique Pepen.

“This ordinance would jeopardize the livelihoods of 33% of DoorDash and other food delivery drivers in Boston,” Councilor Santana said.

“There’s a lot of people who depend on these mopeds to make a living,” Councilor Pepen added.

Some Boston residents like Letti Yowhannes agree.

“I don’t think they should be banned. People need jobs. There’s already low employment in the city,” Yowhannes said.

The proposal has yet to be voted on and remains in the Government Operations Committee.

“I understand people disagree with me, but I’m going to do what I think it best and I’ll let the chips fall where they may,” Councilor Flynn said.

Boston 25 reached out to Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub for comment on how this could impact their employees. We have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

