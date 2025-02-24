‘We are not gonna quit’: Hundreds rally to support Ukraine on heels of 3rd anniversary of war

BOSTON — Hundreds of people rallied in Boston Sunday, holding both American and Ukrainian flags to show support for Ukraine as the country marks 3 years Monday since it was invaded by Russia.

“We are not gonna quit, we are gonna keep coming out here, we’re gonna keep making noise because we believe in Ukraine, we believe in Ukraine’s freedom,” said Jared, who attended the rally.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’d step down as president if it meant bringing peace to Ukraine and ending the war.

“If you really need me to resign, I’m ready, I can exchange it for NATO,” said President Zelenskyy.

This comes after President Trump called out Zelenskyy for not doing enough over the last three years to end the war.

“I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his country is shattered, and millions and millions of people have unnecessarily died, and you can’t bring a war to an end if you don’t talk to both sides, they got to talk, they haven’t been talking for three years,” said President Trump.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy said Russia had launched a record 267 drones overnight into Ukraine on the eve of this war’s anniversary.

While Ukraine’s air force shot down about half of those drones, this was more than in any other single attack during the war.

President Trump is expected to meet with other European leaders this week to discuss how to end the war.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy says he doesn’t agree with a resolution that would give any territory or power to Russia over his country.

“We do want to see the war end, but we don’t want to see Ukraine give up everything it has in order to achieve peace in a war that should have never started,” said Jared in Boston.

