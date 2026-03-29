‘We are more than one man’: Thousands pack Boston Common for No Kings protest

BOSTON — Thousands of protesters stood in Boston Common Saturday afternoon for a protest against President Donald Trump. People from all over the state made signs criticizing the current administration.

HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of people gather on the Boston Common ahead of the ‘No Kings’ rally. https://t.co/pOQXpwZ4PC pic.twitter.com/w2Z9ve5QEv — Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 28, 2026

For two hours, speakers delivered messages to the crowd from a stage. They had chants from different local organizers and lawmakers.

“Keeping ICE out of our schools, our daycare centers, our hospitals, our courthouses, and they’re not going to be on state property.” Democratic Governor Maura Healey said. “Don’t even think about building a detention center here. Not going to happen.”

“We are witnessing a dangerous attempt to concentrate power in the hands of one man: Donald Trump, to silence dissent, weaken our institutions, and erode the very foundation of our democracy,” Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said.

Democratic lawmakers railed against the president. They said his tariffs and war in Iran are making life more expensive. Protesters added that Trump’s immigration and election policies are unconstitutional.

“It’s not about election integrity; it’s about voter suppression, plain and simple, because they are frightened. They are afraid because the people are rising across our country,” Markey said.

“We have come together to say no when little kids are taken away from mothers and fathers and mothers and fathers taken away from their little kids,” Gov. Healey said. “We are here today to say we are more than one man.”

Tens of thousands of people were on the common to hear the messages. Towards the end, Boston-based band the Dropkick Murphys performed on stage. They were critical of the White House and the current state of the country.

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“Who else is sick of this bulls—-t?” lead singer Ken Casey asked the crowd.

The band performed their most popular song, ‘Shipping up to Boston,’ but changed the lyrics. They said “ship them out of Boston” in reference to ICE officers. Casey even asked to hold a sign that had the phrase “ship them out of Boston” from someone in the crowd. He waved it around as he performed the song.

They also included a song called ‘First class loser’ and said it was about Trump.

The Massachusetts GOP sent Boston 25 News a statement about the event.

“Engagement in hyperbolic language will not help Massachusetts families put food on their tables and heat their homes.”

The White House also sent a statement.

“The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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