Wayland police responding to series of break-ins targeting homeowners of Asian descent

WAYLAND, Mass. — The Wayland Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins that appear to be targeting homeowners of Asian descent.

According to Wayland Police Chief Ed Burman, all three incidents occurred in the early evening hours. In each case, the suspects cut all telephone and cable wires leading into the home before forcibly entering the premises. Once inside, they stole cash and jewelry.

The suspects appear to be specifically targeting homeowners of Asian descent, Wayland police said.

Wayland Police are reminding residents to properly lock their homes and providing the following safety home tips:

Install solid, easy-to-use locks on doors windows, and garages.

Use deadbolts.

Extra keys should not be hidden under doormats, or in planters. Leave an extra set with a trusted individual.

Keep valuables in a secure place such as a safe or lock box.

Safes must be strongly secured to a surface.

Safes must be strongly secured to a surface. Keep an outside light on at night.

Eliminate outdoor hiding places by keeping up with landscaping.

Do not leave valuables in your car.

Residents are also encouraged to talk to their neighbors and alert them of the recent break-ins.

Neighboring towns have reported similar incidents and the towns are collaborating to address this ongoing issue and are seeking the individuals responsible.

“We believe that working collaboratively with our neighbors will enhance the safety of our community,” said Chief Burman.

Wayland Police are asking residents to report any suspicious vehicles or individuals in the neighborhood immediately at 508-358-4721.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group