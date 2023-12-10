Watertown police seek public’s help identifying man who followed woman home, attempting to break in

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Watertown Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person in connection with an attempted breaking and entering incident on Laurel Street Sunday.

Police responded to a Watertown residence early Sunday morning after a man was seen attempting to break into a woman’s house.

As the investigation started to unfold, police say, the suspect allegedly followed the woman to her Laurel Street home around 3:45 a.m. and hid in her driveway behind one of her cars.

According to police, after the woman went inside the suspect attempted to gain entrance to the front and back door of the house. No one was injured, police say.

The victim’s ring camera caught the suspect opening her back gate and walking toward the door.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, in his 30s, wearing a Black Reebok Sweatshirt and a tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to please reach out to Det. Jenn Connors 617-600-1310 or Det. Sgt. Kenneth Swift 617-972-6538.

“The Watertown Police Department takes the safety and security of our community seriously, we will be adding extra patrols in the area,” police said in a statement.

No further information was made immediately available. This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

