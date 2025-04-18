Watertown police arrest suspect accused of numerous break-ins at apartment building

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Watertown Police Department has arrested a man following a series of break-ins at an apartment complex.

William Beers is accused of breaking into 50 Watertown Street four times, alongside one attempted break-in.

According to police, on April 16, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex around 6 p.m. to reports of an individual who had entered the premises unlawfully. It was also reported that it wasn’t the first time this person had done so.

Responding officers had encountered Mr. Beers outside the building and took him into custody.

It was determined that each break-in, Beers would allegedly target packages that belonged to building residents. Upon further investigation, Beers was charged with 13 total offenses.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Waltham District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group