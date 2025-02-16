Water main break leads to temporary closure for Emerald Square Mall

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Members of the North Attleborough Fire Department were dispatched to Emerald Square Mall on Sunday afternoon for a fire alarm activation.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw that the fire alarm was activated by water leaking through the detector.

While investigating, fire crews discovered that water, leaking from the roof, had impacted several areas throughout the mall. The lighting fixtures and bathrooms were also impacted as well.

With assistance from an electrical inspector, crews were able to isolate power in those areas affected. A health inspector and building inspector were also called in to access the scene.

The cause of the water leaks is believed to have stemmed from accumulated snow and ice from Saturday night’s snowstorm.

In a press release, the North Attleboro Fire Department announced that “out of an abundance of caution, the fire department has temporarily closed the mall to the public while management works to address the leaks.”

The fire department, inspectors, and mall management will conduct a walkthrough of the mall tomorrow to assess damages and determine if it is safe for the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

