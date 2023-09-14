Water main break floods multiple streets in Fenway neighborhood

BOSTON — A water main break is causing street flooding in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

The break was reported on Kilmarnock Street and is also impacting Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street, and Park Drive.

According to Boston police, motor vehicle, and pedestrian traffic will be impacted during the doubleheader Red Sox game against the New York Yankees at 1:35 p.m.

Traffic Advisory: Water Main Break on Kilmarnock Street @fenwaypark



The following streets will be impacted: Kilmarnock Street, Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street and Park Drive.



Motor Vehicle and Pedestrian Traffic will be effected for the 1:35 PM Game @RedSox — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 14, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group