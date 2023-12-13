Water main beak in busy section of Brockton turns roads into rivers

BROCKTON, Mass. — An early-morning water main break turned roads into rivers in Brockton.

Crews with the Brockton Department of Public Works said the water main burst just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Montello St. (Route 28) and Lawrence St.

Workers said a 20-inch pipe burst and they had to turn off water in the area. About two dozen homes were impacted.

As of 6:30 a.m., crews were pumping water out and tearing up the road as they worked to get down to the broken water main.

When asked what could have caused the water main to burst, a worker said there is a lot of construction going on in the city and there are a lot of old pipes.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Brockton Water Main Break





BREAKING: Crews are tearing up the road after a 20-inch water main burst in Brockton. Detour in place on Montello St. at Lawrence St. Avoid the area!@boston25 pic.twitter.com/E3V0mC4jrg — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) December 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group