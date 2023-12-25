‘Watching over’: Family of National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash hands out Christmas gifts

SOMERVILLE — The family of the National Grid worker killed in a tragic crash in Waltham was keeping his memory alive by spreading cheer on Christmas Eve Sunday.

Roderick “Kito” Jackson’s family delivered presents to more than a dozen children and teens at the Cambridge Health Alliance, where Jackson used to work.

Earlier this month, Jackson was working for National Grid at a Waltham site when he and police officer Paul Tracey were hit and killed by a driver, who was later arrested.

Boston 25 News spoke with Jackson’s sister, who says this event helps keep his spirit alive.

“He’s here right now, watching over. He’s here with me as I’m speaking right now. I can just feel him all over,” said Esmeralda Asprilla.

Earlier this month, the family announced they planned to take civil action against 54-year-old Peter Simon, who is accused of driving into a worksite, arguing he was a ‘’habitual offender and shouldn’t be driving in the first place.”

After striking Tracey and Jackson, Simon allegedly struck multiple other vehicles before abandoning his truck and fleeing on foot. Ryan and O’Connell said Simon then pulled a knife on another officer before stealing his police cruiser and taking off again.

Simon was arraigned on a slew of charges on December 7. He was ordered held without bail.

Simon eventually crashed on Winter Street, where he was apprehended by police following a brief foot chase.

In 2009, Simon was found not guilty by reason of insanity for a very similar crash in New Hampshire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

