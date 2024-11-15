‘Watch your back’: Boston woman charged with threatening prosecutor at son’s arraignment, DA says

BOSTON — A Boston woman was ordered held on $200 bail after being charged with threatening a prosecutor during her son’s arraignment this week, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Felicia Rodriguez, 46, of Hyde Park, is charged with intimidating a court official, threats to commit a crime and civil rights violation, Hayden said in a statement.

West Roxbury Judge Vanessa Velez set bail at $200 and ordered Rodriguez to stay away from the prosecutor and to stay away from the West Roxbury Boston Municipal Court except for official court business, Hayden said. Velez also allowed a motion to transfer the case to another court.

“Anyone who thinks they can threaten a prosecutor, a judge or any other court official without consequences is very much mistaken. We will not tolerate such threats in any shape or form,” Hayden said.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, during the arraignment of Rodriguez’s son, an assistant district attorney heard a derogatory term from the gallery, Hayden said.

The assistant district attorney turned, saw Rodriguez, and then saw and heard Rodriguez say “Watch your back.”

Several other court officials heard the remark, which was also captured on the court’s audio recording system, Hayden said.

Judge Kathleen Coffey, who was overseeing Wednesday’s arraignment session, directed court officers to take Rodriguez into custody, said Hayden, who praised Coffey and court personnel for their actions following the incident.

Rodriguez will return to court on Dec. 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

