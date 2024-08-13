WATCH: Trooper, good Samaritan, rescue falcon from side of Western Mass. highway

HATFIELD, Mass. — Troopers respond to many different calls for assistance on a given shift, and last week we got a glimpse at a more unusual call.

State Police released body camera video of a call for an animal rescue on the side of a Western Massachusetts highway on August 6.

Video shows a Northampton Barracks Trooper and a good Samaritan assisting an injured falcon.

“So, my truck broke down right there, and I was trying to get some oil for the truck,” the man said. “That’s when I was walking by and I saw it, and it looked at me...and I could not just leave it.”

The trooper wrapped the bird in a blanket and his coat, and pleaded with the animal not to bite him.

Eventually, the falcon was safely placed in the back of the cruiser.

“I’d give you a ride back to your truck, but you’d have to sit with the hawk,” the trooper told the good Samaritan.

The bird was transported to the Northampton Barracks where custody was eventually transferred to a licensed falconer in Worthington.

