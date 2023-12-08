CAMBRIDGE, Mass — New video obtained by Boston 25 shows the moment debris showered down on MBTA riders in the Alewife Station lobby when a vehicle crashed through the top floor of the parking garage in early February.

As several people congregated near the station’s ticketing machines, plaster and dust rained down from the ceiling. Several scurrying people narrowly avoided the downpour but one woman was forced to the ground, shielding herself from the debris.

Other angles other show the explosion of debris.

WATCH: New video shows moment MBTA riders showered with debris in Alewife station crash

On February 4, around 1:30 p.m., a vehicle plowed through a concrete barrier at the MBTA Alewife station. According to a Transit police officer, the car was partially hanging off the roof of the parking garage, directly above the station’s main mezzanine.

1:30pm this afternoon Alewife parking garage 5th level. The motorist’s actions were intentional. No further information to be released at this time. Station to remain closed and service between Alewife/Davis suspended. Buses will replace service until station reopens. pic.twitter.com/2avTxZCCbz — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 4, 2023

A young 14-year-old girl received minor injuries when a 10,000-pound concrete barrier fell onto the glass roof of the train station.

The main entrance of the station had been closed to allow crews to construct a temporary shoring tower to reinforce the station’s roof trusses, the MBTA said.

Charges against the driver were dismissed.

