WATCH: New video of flames under Red Line train which impacted evening commute

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — The MBTA has released new video of the moment flames were spotted under a Red Line train Wednesday afternoon.

The glow of flames underneath Red Line train’s front car can be seen illuminating the dark tunnels of the the Kendall Square/ MIT Station in the new video shared by the T Friday evening.

The MBTA says an employee quickly extinguished the flames shortly before 3:00 p.m.

The issue forced train service to shut down during the evening commute. Shuttle buses were put into effect to accommodate riders between Harvard and Park Street while the Power Department inspected the affected area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group