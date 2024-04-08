WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse begins track across North America

WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse visible in parts of North America

A total solar eclipse will cross over North America on Monday, briefly darkening the skies for millions of people.

Skywatchers in Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast began to see a partial solar eclipse on Monday ahead of the total solar eclipse, which is expected to begin in New England after 2 p.m.

Parts of New England, including Burlington, Vermont, Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Caribou, Maine will experience the total eclipse, beginning at 2:14 p.m. EDT

If you are wondering what you can see in your area and what time the eclipse will begin and end for you, you can check here by entering your zip code.

