DEDHAM, Mass. — WATCH LIVE: Karen Read, woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend, back in court

Karen Read, the woman accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, returns to Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham on Tuesday for a hearing in her murder case.

The hearing comes after Judge Beverly Cannone agreed to push back Read’s trial from March 12 to April 16 to give both sides time to review the findings of a new 3074-page document dump.

The prosecution said it had reviewed all the evidence from the feds, but defense attorney Alan Jackson said his team was still reviewing the information.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a big focus will be on defense motions, according to court documents obtained by Boston 25′s Ted Daniel.

The documents showed that the judge will hear a motion to dismiss the case and a motion for sanctions and disqualifications against prosecutors from Read’s legal team.

Prosecutors have alleged that Read backed over her boyfriend, Officer John O’Keefe, and left him to die in a January 2022 blizzard in Canton. She is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with his death.

25 Investigates reported last month that a new filing from the prosecution indicated O’Keefe’s DNA was found on Read’s broken taillight and that testing found tiny pieces of taillight in his clothing were consistent with broken pieces from Read’s taillight.

Read’s lawyers claim she is being framed in a massive cover-up, and that feds have been investigating the probe into O’Keefe’s death.

