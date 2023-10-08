Watch the amazing rescue: Crews save drowning dog from culvert in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Mass. — One lucky dog in Carlisle is happy to be alive after being rescued from a culvert in Carlisle over the weekend.

Video captured the moments emergency crews pulled Zena, a black Labrador Retriever, to safety.

Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to the Cranberry Bogs for a report of a dog who was trapped in a culvert and drowning.

Crews rescue drowning dog from culvert in Carlisle (Carlisle Police Department)

“With assistance from Mr. Duffy of Great Brook Farm, Zena the black lab was rescued!” police said in a statement on Facebook.

“We hope she has a speedy recovery after being trapped for approximately one hour,” police said.

Carlisle is located northwest of Boston in Middlesex County. The town had a population of 5,237 as of the 2020 U.S. Census.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group