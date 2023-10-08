Watch the amazing rescue: Crews save drowning dog from culvert in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Mass. — One lucky dog in Carlisle is happy to be alive after being rescued from a culvert in Carlisle over the weekend.
Video captured the moments emergency crews pulled Zena, a black Labrador Retriever, to safety.
Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to the Cranberry Bogs for a report of a dog who was trapped in a culvert and drowning.
“With assistance from Mr. Duffy of Great Brook Farm, Zena the black lab was rescued!” police said in a statement on Facebook.
“We hope she has a speedy recovery after being trapped for approximately one hour,” police said.
Carlisle is located northwest of Boston in Middlesex County. The town had a population of 5,237 as of the 2020 U.S. Census.
