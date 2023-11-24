Wareham woman facing OUI charge after rollover crash leaves car submerged in cranberry bog

A Wareham woman is facing a charge of operating under the influence after a rollover crash left her vehicle submerged in a cranberry bog.

According to Wareham police, officers responded to a crash on Maple Springs Road around 12:00 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle overturned and submerged in water in a cranberry bog.

A good Samaritan was helping the lone occupant of the vehicle out of her car before police arrived.

The operator, Alisha McGough, 31, of Wareham, was arrested for OUI and negligent operation, according to police.

McGough will be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

