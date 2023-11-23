Wareham woman charged with OUI after rollover crash

A Wareham woman is being charged with an OUI after a rollover crash left a vehicle submerged in a cranberry bog.

According to Wareham Police, officers responded to a crash on Maple Springs Road around 12:00 a.m. on November 23. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle overturned and submersed in water in a Cranberry bog.

A good Samaritan was helping the lone occupant of the vehicle out of the vehicle that was submerged in water before police arrived.

The operator, Alisha McGough, 31, of Wareham, MA was charged with ab OUI and negligent operation.

McGough will be arraigned at Wareham District Court on November 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group