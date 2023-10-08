Wareham man facing drunken driving, drug charges after crashing car into fence and vehicle

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Wareham man is facing drunken driving and drug charges after police said he sped off during a traffic stop and then crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle, police said.

Cody Connolly, 32, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop, leaving the scene with property damage, and drug offenses, police said.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a Wareham officer conducted a motor vehicle stop with a black Buick sedan on Onset Avenue. The Buick fled before the officer exited his cruiser, and took off at a high rate of speed, police said.

The Buick drove up Tenth Street and seconds later, crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle in the area of Union Avenue. Police said the driver, later identified as Connolly, took off on foot. Police saw Connolly discarding items in a nearby wood line.

Wareham officers and a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department K-9 searched the immediate area, and found Connolly, police said. Witnesses identified Connolly as the driver and and he was arrested without incident.

Investigators later found the items that were discarded, suspected to be cocaine and mushrooms, inside a plastic bag, police said.

No injuries were reported. Connolly will be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

