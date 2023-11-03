Wareham man charged with 3 counts of armed robbery

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Wareham man has been charged with armed robbery for multiple incidents that occurred last year.

On July 28, 2022, Wareham officers responded to the Old Navy at 2421 Cranberry Highway where a male, later identified as 43-year-old Jade Enright showed a knife and stole money from a register.

On September 28, 2022, Wareham police responded to another incident at Cumberland Farms at 2360 Cranberry Highway where a male showed a knife and demanded the clerk to take money out of the register.

On November 2, 2022, a third incident occurred at the New England Smoke Shop at 3065 Cranberry Highway where a male showed a knife again and demanded the store take money out of the register.

Enright was arraigned at Wareham Fourth 4th District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

