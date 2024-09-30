Wareham bank employees credited with thwarting alleged robbery suspect wearing mask and wig

WAREHAM, Mass. — Police are praising the work of alert bank employees who they say stopped a robbery before it happened on Monday.

Wareham authorities say they were dispatched to the Rockland Trust Bank and Santander Bank at the Cranberry Plaza for a suspicious man wearing a mask and wig. His demeanor reportedly caused great concern among bank employees and customers alike.

According to police, bank employees provided a detailed description of the man and the color of the bike he was riding. Officers quickly located him about a mile away from the plaza.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old James Morrison of East Wareham, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempt to commit a crime (unarmed robbery) and two counts of disturbing the peace.

He will be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Tuesday.

Chief Walter Correia gave his kudos to the employees who made the call and said they prevented a serious crime from occurring.

“Wareham Police always encourage the general public to contact the police regarding any suspicious activity,” a department spokesperson wrote in a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

