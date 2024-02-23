Wanted: Boston police searching for man connected to recent armed robberies in Back Bay

BOSTON — Boston Police are looking for a guy wanted in two armed robberies this week. Both happened in Back Bay.

Police say the man said he had a firearm, but no weapon was shown in either case.

The first robbery happened Wednesday at about 5:00 p.m. near 470 Commonwealth Avenue. The suspect is described as a white male about 40-50 years old. He wore a blue winter hat, black reading glasses., a green zippered coat, beige pants, and gray sneakers. He also had a large gray travel bag, according to police.

The second robbery happened the following night on Thursday at 9:15 p.m. near 324 Newbury Street. The suspect was said to be wearing the same clothes from the other robbery.

Armed robbery investigation - 324 Newbury Street (Boston Police)

Investigators say anyone with information is asked to contact cal District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

