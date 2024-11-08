Waltham police looking for Camry that slammed into parked car before driving away

WALTHAM, Mass. — Waltham police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that slamed into a park car before driving away Friday morning.

The Toyota Camry slammed into a parked sedan on River Street around 6:40 a.m. Survellience video shows the Camry immediately driving away after hitting the driver’s side of the parked car.

Waltham hit and run crash (Waltham police)

Police say that if you are the driver who “forgot” to leave their info, its not too late.

“When involved in a car crash in MA you are required to stop and make yourself known to the owner of the other vehicle,” Waltham police shared. “In person is preferred or you can leave a note if no one is around.”

If you leave a note, you are required to provide:

1. Your name

2. our contact information

3. Your driver’s license number

4. Your plate number

5. Your insurance information.

