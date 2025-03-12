HOPKINTON, Mass. — First responders in Hopkinton rushed to a school under construction Wednesday after a portion of a wall collapsed.

A 15″-by-40″ section of a new wall being installed at the Hopkins Elementary School collapsed alongside some scaffolding around 11:30 a.m., the Hopkinton Fire Department said.

All students, workers, and faculty were far away from the construction site.

None of the workers were on the scaffolding at the time of the collapse and nobody was injured.

The main school building was not damaged.

Building officials remained in the area to ensure the building was stable.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

“We’re grateful that no one got hurt and all the students are safe,” said Chief Daugherty. “The students are not in any danger, and no workers were injured. We evacuated the construction site and the surrounding area, and we made sure no one was under the scaffolding or the wall. The cause remains under investigation.”

Wall collapses at Hopkinton school under construction (Hopkinton Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

