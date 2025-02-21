Wakefield woman arrested with OUI, assault and battery on officer following traffic stop

READING, Mass. — Reading Police Department arrested and charged a Wakefield woman with operating under the influence, assault and battery on an officer, and a slew of other charges following a traffic stop on February 15.

Suzanne Tower, 62, was fully charged with:

Operating Under the Influence of Liquor (second offense)

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Speeding

Marked Lanes Violation

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (two counts)

Threat to Commit Crime

The arrest came after officers pulled over Tower’s vehicle after she was driving recklessly on Haverhill Street and Batchelder Road.

While speaking with Tower, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Tower, which led to sobriety tests resulting in the confirmation that Tower was operating under the influence. Officers also found 3 nip bottles on the passenger side.

Tower was arrested without incident, however, she was uncooperative and aggressive with officers during the booking process, with Tower making multiple verbal threats towards officers and becoming physical with two of them.

Tower was arraigned in Woburn District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

