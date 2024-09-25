Wakefield police alert warning after scam email generates paranoia amongst the public

Wakefield — WAKEFIELD - Wakefield Police Department are issuing warnings of a scam email after it creates paranoia amongst the public and surrounding towns.

In a Facebook post by Wakefield Police, the scammer informs the victim that they have hacked into their computers webcam and are in possession of “compromising pictures.” A picture of the victims house/street is also attached, acquired from open source media. The scammer will demand for bitcoin and bitcoin wallet info.

Wakefield Police are alerting everyone to ignore the emails, saying, “These are scams and no victim has reported any further problems when the email is ignored at this time.”

The Facebook post concludes, informing people that if they ever feel that an email, phone call, text, mail, or any other sort of message is a scam, contact the Wakefield Police at 781-245-1212.





