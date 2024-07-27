Volunteers search for remains of Harmony Montgomery in North Shore Mass. town

SAUGUS, Mass. — The fight to find the remains of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery continues.

“I’ve had a lot of dreams and this area’s been in my dreams so I’m just trying to go with my intuition,” said Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mom.

Dozens of friends, family, and private investigators spent the weekend searching for her.

Sorey asked volunteers to spread out along Rumney Marsh Reservation near the Saugus-Revere line. Investigators said this is where Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery who’s convicted of killing her is believed to have been in the moments leading up to the child’s disappearance.

Volunteers showed up Saturday prepared to look

“It’s going to be hot, a lot of mud, and we’re looking for really a needle in the haystack but you can’t discount anything that’s out there,” said Joe Rizzuti, Retired Revere Police Officer.

Adam Montgomery, 34, was sentenced to a minimum of 56 years in state prison on Thursday after he was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in February in the death of his young daughter. Montgomery attended only one day of his murder trial, and he wasn’t present when jurors returned their verdict.

Investigators said he beat the child to death on December 7th, 2019, and refuses to say where he disposed of her body.

That’s something Sorey said she has to learn to accept.

“That’s the only power he has left that’s the one piece of control he still has left in his life so why would he give it up,” she said.

Prosecutors said on that day back in 2019, Adam Montgomery repeatedly struck Harmony on her head and face because she had a bathroom accident, did nothing to help Harmony after that attack, and placed a blanket over her and went back to sleep.

Still, Sorey said she plans to continue searching for her daughter’s remains monthly asking the public via social media to help her bring her daughter home.

‘You are a monster’: Family members face Adam Montgomery during his sentencing for daughter’s murder

“It doesn’t matter what people feel about me you know it should be put aside and really just be focused on her and finding her if you love her then you should be here,” Sorey said.

‘Evil’: Kayla Montgomery takes stand in trial of estranged husband accused of killing young daughter

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group