Visit a local shelter first before giving a pet as a holiday gift, animal advocates say

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Thinking about gifting a homeless pet for the holidays?

One local animal shelter is advising against surprising someone entirely with a pet, as oftentimes animals that are given as holiday gifts are surrendered to local shelters after the holiday season ends.

Potential adopters should carefully consider bringing an animal home for the holidays, and they should take the time to match the animal with the best forever home, Sheryl Blancato, founder and CEO of Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield, said in a statement on Monday.

“The decision to bring a pet into your family is immensely gratifying, but it’s also a substantial commitment,” Blancato said. “Extensive research and careful consideration of your family’s lifestyle are critical. Owning a pet is a considerable responsibility, both when they’re young and as they age. Adopting a pet is a pledge for life.”

A harsh reality is the unseen aftermath of pets surrendered to shelters shortly after holiday festivities, she said.

“Of course, we hope all our pets will spend the holidays in their new homes, but we want them to find homes with committed, loving families ready to take on the responsibility of caring for their new, furry family member,” Blancato said. “Being surrendered back to a shelter takes a serious toll on animals. Witnessing them wait for their owner’s return is truly heartbreaking.”

To encourage responsible pet adoption, Second Chance recommends gifting a pet bed or bowls accompanied by a note expressing your intent to explore pet ownership responsibly.

A handmade gift certificate for a local shelter visit, paired with an informative book on pet care, can be an excellent present for young children, Blancato said.

“This approach ensures that the decision to welcome a pet is well-informed and creates a memorable experience of the joy of going to the shelter together to choose the pet,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group