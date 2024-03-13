Video shows moment school bus carrying students crashes into Dorchester home

BOSTON — Boston 25 News has obtained a new video that shows a Boston Public Schools bus, carrying students, crashing into the front of a Dorchester home Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the bus heading north on Wentworth Street before it struck a vehicle parked along the street and veered into the front porch at 8 Wentworth St.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. and the homeowner says it felt like an earthquake when the bus collided with his home.

“I just heard a big bang and the house shook a little bit,” said the man who asked not to be identified.

Two juveniles and two adults were transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to officials. All four patients were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

