Victim sustains life-threatening injuries in Roslindale stabbing, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after they say a victim was severely injured in a stabbing Monday night.

According to Boston Police, officers responded to the area of 63 Bradeen Street for a stabbing around 5:32 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

No description of a suspect was immediately available.

Homicide detectives were called to the crime scene, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

