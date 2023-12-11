Victim sustains life-threatening injuries in Roslindale stabbing, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after they say a victim was severely injured in a stabbing Monday night.
According to Boston Police, officers responded to the area of 63 Bradeen Street for a stabbing around 5:32 p.m.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
No description of a suspect was immediately available.
Homicide detectives were called to the crime scene, according to police.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
