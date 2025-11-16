Victim identified in fatal crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Taunton man has been identified after a Sunday morning fatal crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 28, where troopers responded to reports of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

Initial information indicated that the car rear-ended the truck.

The operator, 33-year-old Carlos Monteiro, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash required officials to close the right and middle lanes of the highway for approximately 2 hours during the on-scene investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

