Victim and gunman dead in shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord

CONCORD, NH — Two people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, NH Friday.

The suspected shooter entered the psychiatric hospital shortly after 3:30 p.m., opening fire and killing one person in the front lobby, New Hampshire State Police said in a press conference Friday night.

A state trooper assigned to the hospital immediately responded to the scene and then shot and killed the alleged shooter, state police say.

The victim was transported to a Concord Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released while their family members are notified.

The shooter has not yet been positively identified, state police say.

All staff, patients, and other people inside the hospital were removed from the building and there is no ongoing threat to the public, officials said.

Boston 25 spoke with Jessica Bedard, who was near the hospital when the shooting occurred.

“It was very chaotic, like the sirens and we saw multiple ambulances and fire trucks and cops standing in the road with guns blocking off streets at one point,” remarked Bedard. “It’s scary because you don’t know what’s going on – obviously something was going on to cause the response that it did – and you just want to make sure your kids are safe.”

The scene remained active around 6:00 p.m. while the state police bomb squad investigated a suspicious vehicle on the campus.

Homeland Security alerted that the suspected shooter was deceased at 4:40 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police alerted on social media just after 4:00 p.m. that there were multiple people shot at the hospital.

New Hampshire State Hospital is a psychiatric hospital aiming to “help citizens with acute mental illness stabilize their conditions and live their best lives”, according to the mission statement on the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services website.

A hospital spokesperson said the hospital will set up a call center for concerned loved ones to contact people who were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Suspect deceased, situation ‘contained’ after multiple people shot at hospital in Concord, NH (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group