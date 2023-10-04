Parts of highway closed, victim flown to hospital after vehicle crashes onto opposite side of I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass — A crash with a serious injury brought traffic on Route 495 to a complete standstill Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before exit 87 in Chelmsford when a vehicle traveling south crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit another vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police

We are working a serious injury crash on Rt 495 NB Chelmsford involving a southbound vehicle that crossed into northbound lanes and struck another vehicle. One victim transported by medical helicopter. 495 NB is completely shut down at the rest area. Update to follow. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/ffAh4KXWhb — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023

The northbound side of I-495 is completely shut down to the rest area. Massachusetts State Police say drivers should expect it to remain shut down for the next two hours.

Traffic on the northbound side of the highway is completely backed up to Exit 79/ Route 2A in Littleton, MSP says.

The southbound left lane of the highway was also closed to facilitate ongoing crash reconstruction, resulting in a heavy backup to Exit 91/Woburn St. in Lowell.

A med-flight helicopter landed on the highway and transported one of the injured crash victims to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group