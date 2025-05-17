Victim of fatal New Hampshire crash identified, dump truck driver charged with DWI

OSSIPEE, N.H. — The victim of a fatal crash that occurred in Ossipee, New Hampshire, on Friday has been identified.

80-year-old Dorothy Marshall of Ossipee was killed after her car collided with a Mack dump truck on Route 28.

According to police, around noon on Friday, May 16, Ossipee officers were dispatched to Route 28 for reports of a crash.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Mack dump truck, driven by Robert Gifford, 54, of Rochester, collided with a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, which was being driven by Marshall.

As a result of the crash, additional assistance from the State Police and a Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

The investigation resulted in the findings that Gifford had been traveling Northbound on Route 28 when he lost control of the truck, causing it to roll over and collide with Marshall, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

Gifford was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is currently being held on bail and pending an arraignment on Monday, May 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

