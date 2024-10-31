Victim ejected from car, sustains life-threatening injuries following rollover crash in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A person sustained life-threatening injuries after being thrown from a car during a rollover crash Wednesday night.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the area of I95 South near mile marker 14 just before 8 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Arriving officers found that one person was ejected from the car. Officials consider the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

It is unclear if the victim was wearing a seatbelt or how many people were in the car.

An investigation remains ongoing by the State Police Collision Analysis team and MassDOT.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW













©2024 Cox Media Group