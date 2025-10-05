Vermont man arrested, charged after driving wrong way on Interstate 293 in Bedford, New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. — A Vermont man was arrested early Saturday morning after driving the wrong way on Interstate 293 in Bedford, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Trooper Madelynn Theve stopped the vehicle near mile marker 3.2 after observing it traveling southbound in the northbound lanes just before 1 a.m.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Benjamin Mueller of White River Junction, Vermont, was taken into custody without incident.

Mueller faces charges of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and reckless driving and is scheduled to appear in Merrimack District Court on November 4.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

